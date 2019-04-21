Cision Ltd (CISN) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Cision worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CISN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the third quarter valued at $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after buying an additional 410,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 49.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cision by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Cision stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cision Ltd has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,727,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,441,613.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

