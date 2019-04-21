Cision Ltd (CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Cision also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cision.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,727,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,441,613.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cision by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cision by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.