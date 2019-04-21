Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

