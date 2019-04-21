Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.32. 182,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,002. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

