Childrens Place (PLCE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $82.05 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $530.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $16,711,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

