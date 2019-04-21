Childrens Place (PLCE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $82.05 and a 1 year high of $160.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $16,711,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.