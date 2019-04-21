Chevron’s (CVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $142.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.30.

Chevron stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

