Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

