Chemical Financial (CHFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemical Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

