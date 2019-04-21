Cerecor (CERC) Given a $11.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CERC has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerecor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerecor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of CERC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 125,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $690,173.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 577,734 shares of company stock worth $3,174,301 over the last three months. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.