Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $53.81. 112,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 22,432.99% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.