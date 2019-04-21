CBTX Inc (CBTX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of CBTX worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CBTX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.00. CBTX Inc has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.52%. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

CBTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBTX in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

