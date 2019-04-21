CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Position Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 467,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,765,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,684,000 after acquiring an additional 114,884 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,655,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

