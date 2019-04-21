CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 201.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.43. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.50 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

CBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.13.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

