Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $422,262,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 605,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of CAT opened at $143.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

