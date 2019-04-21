Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) & Achaogen (AKAO) Head-To-Head Survey

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Achaogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Achaogen 0 9 0 0 2.00

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 174.43%. Achaogen has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,620.82%. Given Achaogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achaogen is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Achaogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 10,394.76 -$30.06 million ($2.68) -3.25 Achaogen $8.73 million 1.28 -$186.51 million ($3.70) -0.05

Catalyst Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achaogen. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achaogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -22.74% -22.16% Achaogen -2,136.94% -357.49% -127.68%

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Achaogen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

