Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get The 3D Printing ETF alerts:

BATS:PRNT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/carroll-financial-associates-inc-sells-1600-shares-of-the-3d-printing-etf-prnt.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.