Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $192,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Stock

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 52-week low of $2,806.59 and a 52-week high of $3,563.30.
