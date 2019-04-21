Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,806,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $79.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

