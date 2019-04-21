Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,430 EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.73.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

