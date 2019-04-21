Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stag Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $28.84 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.