Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

TALO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.60. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Talos Energy had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 977.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

