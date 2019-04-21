Canopy Growth (WEED) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEED. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$50.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.11.

TSE:WEED opened at C$59.64 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 17.85 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion and a PE ratio of -33.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

