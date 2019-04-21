Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $216.25 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.46.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

