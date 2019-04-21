Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 854.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

