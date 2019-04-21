Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.31.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
