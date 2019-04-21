CaliphCoin (CALC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. CaliphCoin has a market cap of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaliphCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012162 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00032914 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin Profile

CaliphCoin (CRYPTO:CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. The official website for CaliphCoin is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

