Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Caesarstone stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

