C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,804,328 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

