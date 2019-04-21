Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $166.23 million and $140,737.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptohub, Crex24 and cfinex. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.01291245 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00016004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007344 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, HitBTC, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

