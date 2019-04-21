BuzzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.00 (BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, BuzzCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. BuzzCoin has a market capitalization of $406,417.00 and $214.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,999,359,201 coins. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BuzzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

