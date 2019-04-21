Business First Bancshares (BFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $144,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 9,053 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $218,448.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $483,829.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

