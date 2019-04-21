Budbo (BUBO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $949.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Budbo has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Budbo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00454315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.01072975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00199583 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Budbo Profile

Budbo’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo . The official website for Budbo is budbo.io . The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Budbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Budbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.