Buckingham Research Trims PolyOne (POL) Target Price to $36.00

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $28.56 on Thursday. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.