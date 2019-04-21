BTIM Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,585 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.88.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

