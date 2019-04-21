BTIG Research Begins Coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -1.17. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VERONA PHARMA P/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

