BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 279.17 ($3.65).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Jansen bought 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 229.85 ($3.00) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.