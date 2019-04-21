Brookstone Capital Management Invests $460,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stock

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,104,000 after buying an additional 288,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 120.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 160,714 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE:SIX opened at $50.65 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

