Brookstone Capital Management Has $482,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $105.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,624.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $368,692. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

