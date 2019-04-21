Brookstone Capital Management Has $444,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.39 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.45% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

