Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Avnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $46.63 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/brookstone-capital-management-buys-new-holdings-in-avnet-avt.html.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.