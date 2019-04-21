Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $36,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,314,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,843,000 after purchasing an additional 808,848 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 578,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 413,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 375,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $798.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/brookstone-capital-management-acquires-new-holdings-in-cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk.html.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.