Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) vs. Ormat Technologies (ORA) Critical Comparison

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 1.89 $62.00 million $0.13 242.54 Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 4.07 $97.97 million $2.08 27.73

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Ormat Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 4.83% 1.03% 0.46% Ormat Technologies 10.17% 5.84% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ormat Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $66.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

