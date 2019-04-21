Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPR opened at $20.87 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

