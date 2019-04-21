Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.84 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 310,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,292. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.502 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 307.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

