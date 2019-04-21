Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Shares of CMA opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

