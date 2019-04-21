Brokers Set Expectations for Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Buckeye Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

BPL stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,804 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,145,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

