Brokers Offer Predictions for Paycom Software Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. Paycom Software has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $193.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $471,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

