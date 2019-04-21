Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) PT at $22.54

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann raised Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 238,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 2,801,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,337. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $635.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

