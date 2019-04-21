Brokerages Set Ted Baker plc (TED) Price Target at $2,272.75

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,272.75 ($29.70).

TED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Ted Baker to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 2,215 ($28.94) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Ted Baker stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,542 ($20.15). 38,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,788 ($36.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.70 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

