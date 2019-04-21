Brokerages Set Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Price Target at $6.00

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

