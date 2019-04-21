Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) PT at $73.92

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,436. Paychex has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $784,577.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,272 shares of company stock worth $16,042,029 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

